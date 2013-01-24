Inicio
Crispy rosemary potatoes

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 5 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 70 minutes
Ingredientes

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 600g waxy potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5cm cubes
  • 1 sprig of fresh rosemary or thyme, leaves picked
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 cloves of garlic, skin on and crushed whole

Instrucciones

  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 250°C.
  • Once the pan has heated up, add the olive oil and potatoes. In a pestle and mortar, bash the rosemary or thyme leaves with a pinch of salt, then add to the pan with the crushed garlic cloves and a pinch of pepper. Set the timer for 70 minutes so the potatoes get all golden and crispy. Spoon onto a serving plate and enjoy with roast beef or chicken and lots of gorgeous seasonal veg.
  • Sugerencia: Try adding some peeled wedges of red onion or halved chestnut mushrooms halfway through cooking to mix things up a bit. You can also try using different woody herbs, or even crumble in a dried red chilli if you want to add a bit of a kick.
