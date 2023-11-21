Términos de búsqueda

Ratatouille image

Ratatouille

This versatile dish is packed with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 20 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 45 minutes
0-30 minutos
Verdura
Sin frutos secos
Vegetarianas
Sin lactosa
Platos principales
Airfryer
Sin lácteos
Sin gluten

Ingredientes

  • 250 grams of eggplant (aubergine), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of zucchini (courgette), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of bell peppers, sliced
  • 250 grams of tomatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • Olive oil
  • Bay leaf
  • Thyme sprig
  • Salt and pepper

Instrucciones

  • Wash and slice all of the vegetables. To peel the tomatoes drop them in boiling water for about 10 seconds and use a sharp paring knife to help slip off the peel.
  • Preheat the HomeCooker for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the sliced eggplant and cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes at 175°C. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and remove the eggplant.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the zucchini slices. Cook for about 4 minutes at 175°C, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Repeat the procedure for the bell peppers
  • Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the onions to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add the tomatoes and the pre-cooked vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. Then add the bay leaf and thyme.
  • Add the garlic and salt and pepper if needed. Cover the HomeCooker with the lid and cook at 110°C for 30 minutes.
  • Sugerencia: Ratatouille originated in the south of France, and some say in the city of Nice itself. It features the vegetables you would be likely to find in a potager in the middle of summer:
Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Main courses
    Italian vegetable stew with broad beans, peas & artichokes

    Italian vegetable stew with broad beans, peas & artichokes

    Ver receta
  • Main courses
    Steamed asian sea bass

    Steamed asian sea bass

    Ver receta
  • Main courses
    Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

    Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

    Ver receta

Related Products

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.