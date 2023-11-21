Baked potato | Philips Chef Recipes

Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Porciones 6 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 5 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 25 minutes

Ingredientes

6 potatoes

1 red onion or 2 spring onions

6-8 slices salami or chorizo

½ red pepper 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)

1 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)

pepper & salt to taste

Instrucciones