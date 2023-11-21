Términos de búsqueda

Baked potato

Baked potato

Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Porciones 6 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 5 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 25 minutes
0-30 minutos
Verdura
Sin frutos secos
Juicer
Acompañamientos
Platos principales
Rejilla a niveles
Patatas
Airfryer
Carne

Ingredientes

  • 6 potatoes
  • 1 red onion or 2 spring onions
  • 6-8 slices salami or chorizo
  • ½ red pepper
  • 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)
  • pepper & salt to taste

Instrucciones

  • Preheat the Airfryer to 200°C.
  • Scrub the potato skins thoroughly until clean, then dry them with kitchen paper.
  • Place the potatoes in the basket of the Airfryer. Slide the basket into the Airfryer and set the timer for 25 minutes.
  • In the meantime, fi nely chop the onion. Cut the salami and red pepper into bite-sized pieces. Boil the peas for a few minutes until done. Rinse them under cold water, then drain and set aside.
  • When the timer rings and the potatoes are done, set them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the top off each potato. Gently scoop the fluffy insides into a bowl.
  • Mash the fl uffy potato insides with the sour cream using a fork. Mix in the salami, pepper, peas and the fresh herbs, if using. Season with pepper & salt. Fill the baked potatoes with the mixture and serve immediately.
Baked potato | Philips Chef Recipes
