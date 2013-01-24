Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

1
Productos de consumo

Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Side dish – 4 portions

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 10 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 20 minutes
0-30 minutos
Verdura
Sin frutos secos
Vegetarianas
Sin lactosa
Platos principales
Patatas
Airfryer
Sin lácteos
Sin gluten

Ingredientes

  • 750 g waxy potatoes
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • Sea salt

Instrucciones

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and pat the tops of the slices dry with kitchen paper.
  • Mix the garlic, thyme and olive oil in a bowl and coat the potatoes in this mixture.
  • Transfer the potato slices to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown and done.
  • Put the fried potato slices on a warm platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with lamb chops or cutlets.
Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products