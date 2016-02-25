Términos de búsqueda

Homemade fries

Each portion contains: 715 kJ/170kcal 4 g protein 6 g fat of which 3 g saturated 25 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 10 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 30 minutes
Sin frutos secos
Vegetarianas
Sin lactosa
Platos principales
30-60 minutos
Patatas
Sin lácteos
Airfryer
Sin gluten

Ingredientes

  • 1.2 kg floury potatoes
  • 1 tbsp (olive) oil
  • salt to taste

Instrucciones

  • Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, 8 mm thick French fries. (You can use a French fries cutter for this.)
  • Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly, then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
  • Preheat the Airfryer to 160°C.
  • Put the fries in a large bowl, drizzle with the oil and toss to coat them. Transfer them to the Airfryer basket. Slide the basket into the Airfryerand set the timer for 16 minutes.
  • When the timer rings, slide out the basket and shake the fries. Adjust the temperature to 180°C and set the timer for another 12 minutes.
  • After 6 minutes, slide out the basket and shake the fries again.
  • Fry until the timer rings and the fries are golden brown. Sprinkle with salt and serve on a platter.
Homemade fries

Related Recipes

  • Main courses
    Pizza Calzone | Philips

    Pizza Calzone | Philips

    Ver receta
  • Main courses
    Roasted Chestnuts With Beef Roulade | Philips

    Roasted Chestnuts With Beef Roulade | Philips

    Ver receta
  • Main courses
    Pork Satay With Peanut Sauce | Philips

    Pork Satay With Peanut Sauce | Philips

    Ver receta

Related Products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Entendido

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.