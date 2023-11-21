Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

Each portion contains: 1825 kJ/435 kcal 26 g protein 36 g fat of which 13 g saturated 2 g carbohydrates 1 g fibre

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 10 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 30 minutes

Ingredientes

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp olive oil

800 g rack of lamb

pepper & salt 75 g unsalted macadamia nuts

1 tbsp breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 egg

Instrucciones