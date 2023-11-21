Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

Términos de búsqueda

clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust

Each portion contains: 1825 kJ/435 kcal 26 g protein 36 g fat of which 13 g saturated 2 g carbohydrates 1 g fibre

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 10 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 30 minutes
0-30 minutos
Verdura
Platos principales
Airfryer
Sin lácteos
Sin gluten
Carne

Ingredientes

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 800 g rack of lamb
  • pepper & salt
  • 75 g unsalted macadamia nuts
  • 1 tbsp breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 egg

Instrucciones

  • Finely chop the garlic. Mix the olive oil and garlic to make garlic oil. Brush the rack of lamb with the oil and season with pepper & salt.
  • Preheat the Airfryer to 100°C.
  • Finely chop the nuts and place them into a bowl. Stir in the breadcrumbs and rosemary. Whisk the egg in another bowl.
  • To coat the lamb, dip the meat into the egg mixture, draining off any excess. Coat the lamb with the macadamia crust.
  • Put the coated lamb rack in the Airfryer basket and slide the basket into the Airfryer. Set the timer for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, increase the temperature to 200°C and set the timer for another 5 minutes. Remove the meat and leave to rest, covered with aluminium foil, for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Sugerencia: You can replace the macadamia nuts with pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews or almonds if desired.
