Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

1
Productos de consumo

Spicy Rolled Meat

Porciones 4 persons, Tiempo de preparación: 15 minutes, Tiempo de cocción 40 minutes
Verdura
Sin frutos secos
Sin lactosa
Platos principales
30-60 minutos
Airfryer
Sin lácteos
Sin gluten
Carne

Ingredientes

  • 1 pork fricandeau or turkey breast fillet - 500 g
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
  • String for rolled meat

Instrucciones

  • Place the meat on a cutting board with the short side towards you and slit it horizontally along the full length about a 1/3 of the way from the top stopping 2 cm from the edge. Fold this part open and slit it again from this side and open it. You now have a long piece of meat.
  • Mix the garlic in a bowl with the chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil. Spoon 1 tablespoon of this mixture in another small bowl. Mix the onion and parsley in the mixture in the big bowl.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • Coat the meat with the onion mixture. Roll the meat firmly, start at the short side. Tie the string around the meat at 3 cm intervals. Rub the outside of the rolled meat with the herb mixture.
Spicy Rolled Meat

Related Recipe

View all recipes

Related Products